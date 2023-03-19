Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Braces For Potential Trump Indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is bracing for possible threats over the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, as revealed in an internal Saturday email to colleagues.

The district attorney’s office may indict and arrest Trump— reportedly on Tuesday— regarding alleged hush money amounting to $130,000 paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. The former president announced the potential indictment Saturday and called on supporters to “protest” and “take our country back.”

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg wrote, in the email obtained by Politico. “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

Here is the full email from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to his employees, saying he will not tolerate intimidation after Trump called for protest. Story here: https://t.co/e6fuuYAKpV pic.twitter.com/8X3thHpwmy — erica orden (@eorden) March 19, 2023

“In the meantime, as with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate,” the email continued. (RELATED: ‘A Political Circus’: Republican Governor Reacts To Potential Trump Arrest)

Bragg is planning a meeting with law enforcement to coordinate the logistics of the potential arrest relating to the alleged $130,000 payment to Daniels, according to Fox News.

Many Republicans have accused Bragg’s office of developing a “politically motivated” indictment against the former president. Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he is “taken aback” by the idea of indicting a former president and that the district attorney’s office is cooperating with the “radical Democrats.”