‘Washed Up Drummer:’ Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx Berates Carmine Appice For Gossiping About The Band

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx took to Twitter to take aim at famous drummer Carmine Appice for gossiping about the band’s guitarist Mick Mars.

Mick Mars quit touring with the band during a 2022 tour citing his health and physical well being – but in an Ultimate Guitar interview Appice said that medical constraints were not the real reasons why 71-year-old Mars left. Rather, Appice said the band playing along to pre-recorded tracks on stage and other internal disputes put the nail in the coffin for Mars. Sixx was not pleased with the fellow-rockstar’s remarks, and tweeted that Appice was a “washed up drummer,” among other things, Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

Sixx also called Appice a “bottom feeder.” (RELATED: Rockstar Drummer Jim Gordon Who Was Jailed For Life For Killing His Mother Dead At 77)

Nikki Sixx calls out “bottom feeder media” over Carmine Appice backing tape claims https://t.co/nftDi0STB7 — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) March 19, 2023

Appice claimed that he had spoken to Mars, who said he told him that he was “not happy” while taking part in the band’s most recent Stadium Tour that split alternating headlining bills with the band Def Leppard. (RELATED: Tommy Lee Announces OnlyFans Debut At Show In Sin City By Mooning The Crowd)

“Basically, everything was on tape; it was all planned out and ultimately a lot of crap. … The truth is that everything has been weird for a while with Motley Crue… Mick told me that people that came to see it could tell that it was all pre-recorded and that everything was on tape,” Appice told Ultimate Guitar.

The drummer went on to say that Mars refused to travel alongside the band to the point that he took his own tour bus while the rest of the members shared a plane traveling from city to city during their latest American tour.

Appice recalled Mars saying the following:

“He said, ‘Man, these guys are pissing their money away, flying to every gig.’ They were all busy still trying to be rock stars, and Mick just wanted to play the music. … [T]here were a lot of disagreements. I think he was just done.” (RELATED: Legendary Rocker David Crosby Called Estranged Former Bandmate Graham Nash To ‘Apologize’ Just Before Passing Away)

Mars’ long-time bandmate Nikki Sixx took offense to the contents of the interview and aired it all out on Twitter:

Love how people talk FOR us without talking TO us. This is why the media has lost credibility. Obviously by printing BS they make money off of advertising and we’re not into that clickbait game. When the truth comes out it will be FROM üs..#TheFutureIsOurs — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 15, 2023

A washed up drummer trying to speak for us? And bottom feeder media running with it to make money off of lies? Welcome to the sad new world of LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME. Up next for us, a stadium tour in Europe, Australia , Japan etc. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 15, 2023

Sixx assured fans Mars remains in the band that that the Cruë has high hopes to carry on as an original unit moving forward:

Of course. He’s our guitar player. We have big plans. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 18, 2023

Appice is cited as a co-writer for Rod Stewart’s smash hit “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” according to 95,7 The Lake.

The drummer was also a founding member of the 60’s psychedelic group “Vanilla Fudge.”