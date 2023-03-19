‘A Political Circus’: Republican Governor Reacts To Potential Trump Arrest

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump would result in a “political circus.”

Trump announced Saturday he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in relation to a yearslong investigation into his allegedly paying hush money to former porn star and alleged previous mistress Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. He called on his supporters to “protest” the potential indictment and “take our nation back.”

Sununu said the protests need to be peaceful and not be a repeat of the January 6 Capitol riot, but warned the possible indictment will be a “circus.”

“It is going to be a circus, it is going to be a bit of a political circus, it’s gonna be a lot of unknowns,” the governor said. “As you [CNN host Jake Tapper] brought up, this could be a misdemeanor.”

Sununu added there are “more pressing” issues than the potential indictment, and argued that a former Republican presidential candidate, John Edwards, faced similar charges after being accused of funneling $1 million in donor contributions to support his pregnant mistress, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: ‘Organize His Domestic Terrorists’: Liberals Melt Down Over Trump’s Response To Potential Arrest)

“There’s a question about the why they’re doing it,” Sununu continued. “It’s not a nothing, but it’s moving money and how he claimed money being moved between him and his lawyer. There are other issues that really take precedent in terms of where this country needs to go, what we need to do to get stuff done. How we secure the budgets, how we secure our border. There’s much more pressing issues of the day, it’s just unfortunate this is taking the headline.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is planning a meeting with law enforcement to coordinate the logistics of the potential arrest related to the payments to Daniels, according to Fox News.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung called the potential indictment by the New York Attorney General’s office a “witch hunt” and accused Bragg of cooperating with “radical Democrats,” Fox News reported.

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear,” Cheung said.