Biden Judicial Nominee Is Reportedly Facing Stiff Resistance … From Democrats

President Joe Biden’s federal court nominee is facing backlash from Democrats in the confirmation process regarding the nominee’s record on abortion, according to The Associated Press.

Michael Delaney signed a legal brief in 2005 that defended a New Hampshire law requiring minors notify their parents prior to receiving an abortion, the AP reported. Senate Democrats and advocate groups are also pushing back against the confirmation of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee because he represented St. Paul’s School in a sexual assault case.

“For me personally, reproductive rights is a fundamental, core issue,” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who is concerned about Delaney’s abortion record, told the AP. “And I think I’d want to know why he put his name on the brief and what it reflects in his personal view.”

Delaney signed the brief submitted to the Supreme Court, defending the parental notification law, as it “does not present a substantial obstacle to any woman’s right to choose an abortion,” according to the AP. He insisted he had “extremely limited involvement” in the brief, and did not help to appeal the case or provide the arguments thereof.

He also represented St. Paul’s School in a sexual assault case where a 15-year-old female student said she was raped by an upperclassman.

ForksTalk Newswatch: Biden Judicial Nominee on the Ropes: One of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees appears to be in peril as a sexual assault victim and her family are speaking out against his confirmation. Michael Delaney, who represented the… https://t.co/2kzKACa5Bp pic.twitter.com/8Eqn2OpxO6 — ForksTalk (@TalkForks) March 1, 2023

Both of New Hampshire‘s senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, strongly support Delaney’s confirmation, the AP reported. Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii have reservations about Delaney, but mainly regarding his involvement with the sexual assault case.

The National Council of Jewish Women is against Delaney’s confirmation, citing both the brief signature and the St. Paul’s case, according to the AP. Planned Parenthood Federation of America said they are reviewing Delaney’s record, and are not yet committed either way. (RELATED: In The Post-Roe Landscape, Here’s Where Republicans And Democrats Stand On Abortion)

“Michael Delaney has three decades of legal experience, including his service as Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of New Hampshire, and he is well-qualified to serve in this important position. The White House expects Senators to take his full record into account when evaluating his nomination,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, according to the AP.

Delaney did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

