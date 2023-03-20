Biden Sides With Republicans, Blocks DC’s New Crime Law

President Joe Biden signed a Republican-led measure on Monday to block a relaxed Washington, D.C., crime law.

The D.C. crime law — called the “Council’s Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022” and passed by the D.C. Council — would’ve lowered penalties for a number of violent criminal offenses including carjackings and robberies. House Republicans introduced a disapproval resolution in February to block the law from going into place.

Biden previously vowed he would sign the disapproval measure if it came to his desk, pledging support for “D.C. Statehood and home-rule” but not “lowering penalties for carjackings.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would sign the measure because “he’s putting the safety of the people of D.C. first.”

The law was vetoed by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser in January, but the council then overrode the veto by a vote of 12-1.

Bowser vetoed the law due to concerns from D.C. residents and “partners in the public safety and criminal justice community.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House, Senate GOP To Start ‘DC Home Rule’ Vote To Block District’s New Crime Law)

Congress has the authority to overturn all Washington, D.C., legislation before it becomes law, according to the District Clause of the Constitution.