‘Egregious Delays’: New Jersey Gun Owners Struggle To Get Concealed Carry Permits After Landmark SCOTUS Case

New Jersey residents are caught in a concealed carry application backlog following a landmark Supreme Court case in June that struck down many gun laws across the country.

Nine months after the ruling, “thousands” of residents are still waiting for approval.

“There’s all kinds of delays, and it’s a problem that exists sprinkled throughout the state,” Scott Bach, executive director of the New Jersey Pistol and Rifle Association, told the New Jersey Monitor.

Thousands of residents are struggling to obtain concealed carry permits in New Jersey following a landmark Supreme Court case in June that struck down many gun laws across the country, according to The New Jersey Monitor.

As many as 200,000 people were expected to apply for a concealed carry permit in New Jersey following the ruling, which struck down the “special need” requirement for applicants, but nine months later, “thousands” of residents are still waiting while the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) “ignores” information requests about the applications, according to the New Jersey Monitor. The backlog, which includes some who have waited for years, seems stuck in place as New Jersey currently has numerous judicial vacancies, the permits depend on local, autonomous police departments and Democratic lawmakers are uninterested in assisting gun owners.

“There’s all kinds of delays, and it’s a problem that exists sprinkled throughout the state,” Scott Bach, executive director of the New Jersey Pistol and Rifle Association, told the New Jersey Monitor.

There are “backlogs in every case type and every division because of the shortage of judges,” Courts spokeswoman MaryAnn Spoto told the New Jersey Monitor. (RELATED: Federal Judge Rules That Parts Of New Jersey Gun Law Are Unconstitutional)

Residents must obtain a concealed carry permit for each firearm they wish to concealed carry, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

In June, New Jersey followed New York’s lead and adjusted their concealed carry gun laws to fit within the requirements of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen ruling. The updated law included a “sensitive places” requirement that barred concealed carry in schools, public parks, courthouses, bars, private property and numerous other places, leading second amendment advocates to claim the law violated the constitution.

Despite the alleged constitutional violations, the updated law removed the “special need” requirement that forced residents to prove they “needed” a concealed carry license for a specific reason, and thousands of applications ensued.

Republican New Jersey state Sen. Ed Durr, who was recently stuck in the application process, told the New Jersey Monitor that his concealed carry application took months to approve.

“Murphy’s office declined to respond to questions for this story. The New Jersey State Police has also ignored repeated requests for information on how many concealed carry permits local police have issued.” https://t.co/rEwCof4cID — FPC Action Foundation (@FPCAction) March 20, 2023

The number of concealed carry applications stuck in limbo is currently unknown as the NJSP has not responded to requests or updated numbers, according to the New Jersey Monitor. A spokeswoman for Democratic New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said there is no source to tell how many applications were filed after New Jersey’s updated law was implemented on Dec. 22.

“It’s not a universal problem. If a town is intent on meeting its obligation, they could do it if they really wanted to and they hire more people. Many jurisdictions, they don’t take it seriously, and they really need to,” Bach continued.

From the Bruen ruling in June to the updated concealed carry law in December, New Jersey received 11,298 applications statewide, according to the New Jersey Monitor. As of February, more than 800 requests were still pending.

The NJSP “ignored repeated requests for information on how many concealed carry permits local police have issued,” according to the New Jersey Monitor.

The NJSP and Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.