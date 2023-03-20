JaVale McGee Gets Recorded Right In His Face By Strange TikTok Troll Trying To Go Viral

I admire the restraint from JaVale McGee here.

Former NBA player and three-time champion JaVale McGee was recently at a soccer game just trying to enjoy himself, and he ended up getting trolled by an annoying TikTok personality who was clearly looking for a reaction from McGee — recording the ex-baller with his phone right in his face.

However, McGee was completely unfazed, and as a matter of fact, he played things so well that he started trolling the troll, recording him while the TikTok guy was also recording. It was absolutely incredible.

And to make McGee even more spot-on, he knew exactly what was happening.

“I don’t know what he trying to do. He just on some weird shit. We grown men around here. We grew up before this social media age shit. This shit don’t faze us.”

If you’re not aware of who this troll is, he’s a TikTok influencer who happened to go viral for comments he made about Bill Clinton, doing so at a gaming awards show. And he also went viral for asking a porn star, whom he labeled as illiterate, to name 10 books.

Here’s the clip of the interaction between him and McGee:

JaVale McGee getting trolled by a random kid 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/tppSrzQuef — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 19, 2023

As a content creator myself, I absolutely have to applaud JaVale McGee here.

Not only did my man play it cool and didn’t allow the TikTokker to get a reaction, but he did exactly what I would’ve done and just used it for content. Hey, you know my rule (I’ve blogged about it in the past): Everything is content. (RELATED: March Madness Crowd Erupts In Boos After FAU’s Alijah Martin Tries To Pull Off Flashy Dunk)

It’s impossible to be trolled with that rule, and JaVale found that out in flying colors.