Teens In Custody In Relation To Brutal Mugging That Left Texas Woman Partially Paralyzed

Two teens are in custody following a brutal mugging in Texas that left a widowed mother of three partially paralyzed.

Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after Houston police determined they had stalked victim Nhung Troung 20 miles from a Bank of America to a shopping center where she was brutally mugged.

On Feb. 13, Troung went to a Houston-area Bank of America to withdraw cash for an upcoming trip. Later, as she made her way to a local shopping center, she was approached from behind by an unknown male and mugged. When the suspect realized he hadn’t gotten the envelope of cash Troung held in her hand, he reportedly turned back around and slammed Troung to the ground, damaging her spinal cord.

News Briefing – Arrests in Jugging Robbery at 9800 Bellaire Blvd. https://t.co/8iyIJZRQFC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2023



“When I saw it,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said of the video surveillance footage of the attack, “it just made me mad as hell.” Turner further went on to reveal that Troung is still struggling with her injuries.

“These sorts of incidents are not going to be tolerated in this city and I just want people to know if you are foolish enough to commit these types of crimes we will find you.” he added.

Houston Police Department officials revealed in the press conference that additional surveillance video obtained from the scene of the crime was “key” in apprehending the suspects. Through the surveillance footage, investigators were able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle used by the suspects during the robbery as well as a physical description of the suspects themselves. (RELATED: Violent Daylight Robbery Caught On Camera In Greenwich, Connecticut)

Officials revealed in the press conference Woods was detained for a traffic violation and reportedly confessed to being the driver during the robbery that left Troung partially paralyzed after being questioned by officers. Harrell was also detained on a separate charge before he also reportedly confessed to his part in the robbery.

Troung’s family told Fox 26, that $4300 was stolen from the victim during the robbery, withdrawn ahead of a scheduled trip to her home in Vietnam, which she had not visited in six years.

Woods’ bond was set for $50,000 while Harrell’s bond has not yet been determined, the outlet stated.