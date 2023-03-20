MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead At Age 27

MMA fighter Iuri Lapicus succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Italy on Monday.

The 27-year-old ONE Championship fighter reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle driven by a female in northwest Milan on Friday, according to ESPN. Lapicus was reportedly thrown several feet from the crash site as a result of the force of the collision, according to TMZ. He was airlifted by helicopter and rushed to a nearby hospital in the city. The talented athlete was in a coma and reportedly did not regain consciousness.

#6 Zebastian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus pic.twitter.com/UobhBcD82b — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) December 28, 2022

“The ONE Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus,” the agency said in a statement, according to ESPN. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Lapicus was a former ONE 185-pound challenger. He lived in Italy and competed against former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez as recently as 2021, according to ESPN.

#6 Zebastian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus pic.twitter.com/UobhBcD82b — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) December 28, 2022

The talented fighter came out strong and recorded 14 straight victories when he first began his professional MMA career. His last match was in August when he lost to Zebaztian Kadestam. (RELATED: MMA Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead At Age 34)

Friends, fans and loved ones are showing an outpouring of love and support on social media as they mourn the loss of a life cut short far too soon.