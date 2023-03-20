‘That’s Not Goldilocks’: Illegal Immigrant Found In Stranger’s Bed At The Northern Border

An illegal immigrant from Bulgaria was found lying in a stranger’s bed at the northern border, according to a Monday statement from Swanton sector Border Patrol Chief Robert Garcia.

Border Patrol agents found the illegal immigrant after he crossed near Mooers Forks, New York, Garcia said in a social media post. The northern border with Canada is experiencing a surge in illegal immigration, with Border Patrol recording a roughly 845% increase in migrant apprehensions in the Swanton sector, which encompasses parts of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Overwhelmed Northern Border Agents Are ‘Counting Down The Days Until Retirement,’ Union Chief Says)

The sector also saw a roughly 900% increase in illegal migrants known to have evaded apprehension between October 2022 and February 2023, Sean Walsh, National Border Patrol Council President for the Swanton sector, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

That’s not Goldilocks.

Following his illegal entry into the U.S. near Mooers Forks, NY, this citizen of Bulgaria decided to make another unlawful entry into a privately owned cabin.He was located & apprehended by vigilant #USBP agents & has been detained for removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/eNiaikblOi — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 20, 2023

“That’s not Goldilocks. Following his illegal entry into the U.S. near Mooers Forks, NY, this citizen of Bulgaria decided to make another unlawful entry into a privately owned cabin,” Garcia wrote.

“He was located and apprehended by vigilant #USBP agents and has been detained for removal proceedings,” Garcia wrote.

Residents living in the Swanton sector recently told the DCNF that they’re “overwhelmed” by the recent surge in illegal immigrants crossing on their land.

“I participated in reporting 16 [illegal immigrants] in the month of January that had walked through and gotten picked up. Most of them I would say were either Mexicans or Guatemalans and the occasional Romanians,” northern border resident Dan Cowan previously told the DCNF.

North Troy, Vermont, resident Jim Brewers previously told the DCNF he found a mother and her baby in his truck in 20-below-zero weather.

Northern border agents arrested a suspected terrorist in February and an illegal immigrant wanted for a recent stabbing in Maryland.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the northern border has encountered more than 68,000 migrants between October 2022 and February 2023, according to agency statistics. In fiscal year 2022, CBP encountered roughly 109,000 migrants at the U.S.-Canadian border.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.