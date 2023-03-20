REPORT: Shaquille O’Neal’s Surgery Details Revealed

Shaquille O’Neal sparked concern after tweeting images of himself in a hospital bed Sunday, but he is now reportedly healing from hip surgery.

The legendary basketball player is said to have undergone hip correction surgery to correct an apparently persistent injury. Sources close to the situation said the surgical process went according to plan and he is healing well post-operation, according to TMZ. The NBA legend is reportedly focused on healing and recovery at this time.

The image posted to social media shows the NBA legend laying flat on his back in a hospital bed, wearing a blue hospital gown while hooked up to a number of machines.

“I’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all,” Shaq wrote in the caption of his Tweet.

Shaq only tagged his “NBA on TNT” colleagues Erin Johnson and Candace Parker without giving any other details or updates on his condition.

More details surrounding Shaq’s injury have not been made public at the time of writing.(RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Contestant Suffers Gruesome Head Injury On Day One Of The Show)

It remains unclear how long the basketball star will remain in the hospital, or when Shaq will return to television and to his podcast, “The Big Podcast With Shaq.”

The story continues to unfold.