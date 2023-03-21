REPORT: Production On Cameron Diaz’s Comeback Movie Halted Over Alleged Scam Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Production on Cameron Diaz’s upcoming film has reportedly stopped to accommodate an investigation into an alleged scheme to steal a large sum of money from Diaz’s co-star, Jamie Foxx.

“Back in Action” was said to be the actress’ comeback film after her infamous hiatus from Hollywood in 2018, but production has reportedly hit a stand-still to allow for a probe into allegations that a staffer attempted to extract large sums of money from Jamie Foxx. The unnamed staffer was allegedly the mastermind behind a purported plot to steal roughly $40,000 from Foxx, and has since been fired, The Sun reported Tuesday.

“This film has been a bit of a nightmare,” a source told The Sun.

“There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister,” the source continued, according to the outlet. “One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 [$40,329.96] in cash from Jamie Foxx.”

“It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps,” the source added, according to The Sun.

Fans who hoped Diaz’s comeback movie would thrust her back into her Hollywood lifestyle may yet be mistaken.

One source close to the actress said the “back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on [Diaz] and she hates being away from [her daughter] Raddix,”according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Nick Lachey Faces Mandatory Anger Management And AA After Alleged Assault Against Female Paparazzo)

“Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world,” the insider added, Daily Mail reported. “She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone.”