Trump Jumps In Polls As DeSantis Sinks

Former President Donald Trump has steadily risen in the polls as his likely top challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, continues to sink.

Trump received 54 percent of support in a potential Republican primary poll run by Morning Consult, with DeSantis garnering 26% of support. The poll surveyed 3,394 potential GOP primary voters between March 17 and 19 with a two percent margin of error.

Trump’s popularity has increased since January, when a Morning Consult poll had the former present at 45 percent support while DeSantis garnered 34 percent. Trump’s performance climbed in February to 48 percent before hitting 52 percent by mid-March. (RELATED: Trump Is The Clear Favorite In GOP Primary: POLL)

Trump also led DeSantis 46 percent to 32 percent in a Quinnipiac poll from March 15, an improvement from a February poll that showed Trump leading DeSantis by just six points.

Among minority voters Trump leads 55 percent to 26 percent, based on an average of two polls by CNN/SSRS and Quinnipiac. When it came to white voters Trump’s 38-37 lead was within the poll’s error margin,. CNN’s margin of error was 3.8 percent, and Quinnipiac’s was 2.3 percent.

Trump also holds a narrow lead over DeSantis in a hypothetical Florida GOP primary, a poll from Emerson College shows. Trump received 47 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for DeSantis, according to the poll. The same poll found that, in a general election matchup, President Joe Biden is tied with Trump at 44 percent, while DeSantis has a slight edge over the president, leading him 46-43 among Florida voters.