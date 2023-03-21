Meteorologist Who Fainted On Air Reveals Reason Why She Collapsed

The Los Angeles meteorologist who collapsed live on-air Saturday morning revealed Tuesday why she fainted.

KCAL’s Alissa Carlson Schwartz seemed fine at the beginning of her 7 a.m. broadcast, but during a conversation with co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim, Schwartz began to lean forward awkwardly before her eyes rolled to the back of her head and she collapsed.

Schwartz hit her head due to the fainting and was hospitalized with a head injury, according to Fox News. Schwartz said she was diagnosed with Vasovagal syncope, which occurs when the body “overreacts to certain triggers, such as the sight of blood or extreme emotional distress,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Individuals with this condition will experience a rapid drop in heart rate and blood pressure, which causes an individual to faint. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Dies At 56 After Collapsing Suddenly: REPORT)

The collapsed news anchor footage from this morning is horrifying. pic.twitter.com/OaMgJCUCEU — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) March 19, 2023

Schwartz said she began feeling nauseated about 15 minutes before going on air but chose to “power through.” Schwartz added she had skipped breakfast and was slightly dehydrated, according to the report.

Schwartz said she has fainted in the past and that she shouldn’t have pushed herself to go on air when feeling sick, Fox News reported.

“Sometimes we put ourselves last, we go go go until something happens and then it’s too late.”