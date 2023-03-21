Scientific Journal’s Biden Endorsement Hurt Its Credibility, Didn’t Sway Voters

A survey published Monday found that Nature’s endorsement of President Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election caused some to lose confidence in the scientific journal and American scientists in general.

The study, published in Nature, surveyed some 4,000 participants based in the U.S. It found that trust was reduced amongst those who claimed to be Trump supporters, according to a publicly available write-up from a Nature subsidiary outlet.

Nature wrote an entire article in 2020 on why those who run it decided to endorse Biden. “We cannot stand by and let science be undermined. Joe Biden’s trust in truth, evidence, science and democracy make him the only choice in the US election,” those working for Nature stated at the time.

STOP LAUGHING (I’m seriously giggling so much as I write this). Obviously hindsight is a beautiful thing. Along with those pesky once-conspiracy theories that have come to light as reality, the first two years of the Biden administration haven’t exactly been superb, and will almost certainly get significantly worse as the economy continues to collapse despite so many lies from the market makers. (RELATED: Ben Bernanke, Who Got Everything Wrong In 2008 Financial Crisis, Wins Nobel Economics Prize)

The study did note that future research was needed to understand the longevity of the reported attitude change. Thankfully, as a former PhD dissertation ghostwriter and academic myself, I can save everyone the time. Confidence in Biden has probably gone down significantly, and very few people trust “the science” or Biden after surviving our “winter of severe illness and death” without a COVID-19 vaccination.