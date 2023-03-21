Rand Paul Says Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Should Be In Jail

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that the Manhattan district attorney behind former President Donald Trump’s potential indictment should be arrested.

Trump announced Saturday he would likely be arrested on Tuesday over a case before District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The investigation relates to alleged payouts to porn star Stormy Daniels. Authorities allege that Trump falsified business records to reimburse his former lawyer Michael Cohen for allegedly paying Daniels hush money.

Paul took aim at Bragg in a tweet.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” Paul tweeted. (RELATED: McCarthy Gets Testy With Reporter Over Question About Trump Arrest)

Meanwhile senior House Republicans have called on Bragg to provide all documents and communications involving his investigation into Trump and testify.

“You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,” Republicans wrote.

Bragg’s office said Tuesday it “will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process” or “let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law.”

“In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work,” according to Fox News.