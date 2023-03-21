South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer Says He Would Like To Physically Fight Other SEC Coaches

Okay … I totally wanna see this.

South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer kept it real in a recent interview, jokingly saying he wants to physically fight other coaches in the SEC conference.

Beamer said in a joking way that sometimes things get so tense between coaches that you can’t help but want to get physical, according to a transcript of his comments in a since-deleted Twitter video.

Here is a transcript of what he said:

“There’s a few I could say, that certainly at times, I definitely would want to fight… I’m not gonna say a name… There’s a few, in particular, that would be a priority at the top of the list.”

“My wife and I literally just had that conversation this morning about a team in the SEC that goes back to who I’d want to fight right now, as well. There’s one, in particular, right now that I’m not really high on,” he added.

Shane Beamer joked there are at least a handful of SEC coaches he’d be down to fight. That brings up one major question: Could @CoachSBeamer actually win? The answer is there are at least a few coaches he’d probably rag doll. https://t.co/XMOHnbdMud — OutKick (@Outkick) March 21, 2023

Shane Beamer might be joking, but I’m not. I totally want to see fights between college football coaches. (RELATED: Bremerton High School Coach Joe Kennedy Scores Big In Court After Being Placed On Leave For Praying)

NCAA, we need to start moving forward with this … but as far as the SEC is concerned, this guy makes an excellent point:

Saban would do that heart removal thing from Temple of Doom and this would be over before it started. — Charles F11 (@charlesf11) March 21, 2023

… I wanna see that.