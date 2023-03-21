Editorial

South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer Says He Would Like To Physically Fight Other SEC Coaches

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Okay … I totally wanna see this.

South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer kept it real in a recent interview, jokingly saying he wants to physically fight other coaches in the SEC conference.

Beamer said in a joking way that sometimes things get so tense between coaches that you can’t help but want to get physical, according to a transcript of his comments in a since-deleted Twitter video.

Here is a transcript of what he said:

“There’s a few I could say, that certainly at times, I definitely would want to fight… I’m not gonna say a name… There’s a few, in particular, that would be a priority at the top of the list.”

“My wife and I literally just had that conversation this morning about a team in the SEC that goes back to who I’d want to fight right now, as well. There’s one, in particular, right now that I’m not really high on,” he added.

Shane Beamer might be joking, but I’m not. I totally want to see fights between college football coaches. (RELATED: Bremerton High School Coach Joe Kennedy Scores Big In Court After Being Placed On Leave For Praying)

NCAA, we need to start moving forward with this … but as far as the SEC is concerned, this guy makes an excellent point:

… I wanna see that.