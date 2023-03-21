‘Our Enemies Are Desperate’: Trump Attacks ‘Democrat Investigations’ Ahead Of Potential Arrest

Former President Donald Trump criticized “Democrat investigations” as a “witch hunt” on Truth Social ahead of his potential arrest related to an alleged hush-money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump posted a video on Truth Social shortly after midnight on Tuesday to share his thoughts about his legal troubles and his presidential campaign. (RELATED: House Republicans Demand Documents From Prosecutor Investigating Trump)

“Whether it’s the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Unselect Committee hoax, or the perfect Georgia phone call — it was absolutely perfect — or the Stormy ‘horse face’ Daniels extortion plot, they are all sick, and it’s fake news. Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” Trump said.

“And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much, they can’t even believe it. We won twice and now we’ve got to win a third time,” he continued.

Trump allegedly directed attorney Michael Cohen to send $130,000 to Daniels for her to stay quiet about an alleged extramarital affair he had in 2006. He announced on Saturday he expects Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to attest him on Tuesday.

Trump previously criticized Bragg for his soft-on-crime policies and the $1 million campaign contribution he received from Democratic megadonor George Soros.