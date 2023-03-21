‘We Ain’t No Idiots’: Taiwan Calls BS On China’s Push For Peace In Ukraine

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry is treating recent diplomatic overtures by China, particularly as they pertain to Ukraine, with skepticism.

Joseph Wu, the island’s foreign minister, tweeted Monday that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) peace proposals for the war in Ukraine are hypocritical due to the government’s stance on Taiwan. He also blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for promoting aggression and expansionism, calling both “autocrats.”

The #PRC threatens war against #Taiwan & others, but wants to propose a peace plan to #Russia, who initiated the war against #Ukraine. We ain’t no idiots. Want peace? Both autocrats should immediately stop their threats, aggression & expansionism. JW https://t.co/ObD7NhXdDD — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 21, 2023

“The #PRC threatens war against #Taiwan & others, but wants to propose a peace plan to #Russia, who initiated the war against #Ukraine. We ain’t no idiots,” Wu tweeted. “Want peace? Both autocrats should immediately stop their threats, aggression & expansionism.”

Xi and Putin met in Moscow on Monday and Tuesday in the Chinese president’s first trip abroad since being awarded a third term in office. The conflict in Ukraine was a key point of discussion, both parties said. China has been a key diplomatic and economic partner for Russia since the war began and in the face of Western sanctions. (RELATED: Biden’s Defense Budget ‘Strategy Aligned’ Toward Countering China, Pentagon Says)

During that same time period, China has increasingly exhibited aggression toward Taiwan, which the CCP considers the rightful territory of mainland China. Some have linked the conflict in Ukraine to a potential fight over Taiwan, as both disputes involve a major power denying the sovereignty of a neighbor. President Joe Biden has claimed that the U.S. would militarily defend Taiwan if it were invaded by the CCP.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen is slated to travel through the U.S. when she makes a trip to Central America at the end of the month.