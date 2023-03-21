Watch (And Listen) To The Japanese Go Absolutely Berserk After Getting Walk-Off Win To Send Them To WBC Championship

Oh, man. I’ve got a gem for you today. It’s like one of those rare Pokémon cards.

Japan and Mexico met in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic on Monday night, with each side attempting to punch their tickets to the championship game against the United States, who had already beaten Cuba in its semifinal Sunday at Miami’s loanDepot Park.

Things came down to the last inning between the Japanese and Mexicans. With the former down by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani played hero and got his team off to a great start by hitting a leadoff double. Following Ohtani’s hit, Masataka Yoshida then took a walk, which led to Munetaka Murakami stepping up to the plate with two on, and he delivered in epic fashion with a game-winning shot out to centerfield.

After the hit, both Ohtani and Yoshida raced home, giving Japan the 6-5 win to advance to the WBC final.

JAPAN WALKS IT OFF! JAPAN WALKS IT OFF! 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/K5VBlpIyTC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

But here’s the gem that I’m ultimately leading you too, just check out this beauty.

When I first saw this and was swimming in the glory of it, looking at all of the Japanese letters, I couldn’t help but to look at this clip as a rare Pokémon card. It’s just that cool. (I’m a regular ol’ Logan Paul, I love that stuff.)

AS CALLED ON JAPANESE TV: pic.twitter.com/3zzrOXp0O5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 21, 2023

I knew it, I absolutely knew it.

I remember telling my wife the other night (she’s been watching the tournament with me) how it was going to end up being a final between the United States and Japan, and here we go.

And also like I told her, we’re going to have to worry about this guy if that happens, and it did, and now we do:

LEADOFF DOUBLE FOR OHTANI! Japan is looking for the walkoff win! 💪 pic.twitter.com/lUGdsST5TF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Man, you talk about a tough win this is going to be. The Japanese are loaded, but to be fair, they’re probably saying the same thing about us. This is going to be an absolutely fantastic game.

Tonight at 7:00 PM ET on FS1, ladies and gentlemen. Be there to support the United States. (RELATED: REPORT: Ivan Prieto Leaves Cuban National Team Before They Fly Back Home After Being Eliminated From WBC)

Let’s repeat as World Baseball Classic champions and continue to hold on to baseball world supremacy.

It’s the American way, baby.