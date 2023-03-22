Boston Parents Enraged After Middle Schoolers Allegedly Given’Inappropriate’ Sex Survey

A Boston school has found itself facing enraged parents, who said that the school distributed a survey to middle school children asking lewd sexual questions and gender identity.

Eliot K-8 Innovation School allegedly asked children questions such as “Are you transgender?” and “Have you ever had sexual intercourse?” according to a survey copy obtained by The Washington Free Beacon.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey, administered by the CDC, is part of a district-wide survey, according to The Washington Free Beacon. The school emailed the parents, acknowledging that the survey might have raised concerns about “age appropriateness” of the questions. The school claimed that it shared the parents’ concerns with the Superintendents Office, Office of Teaching and Learning, and the Department of Health and Wellness. The school also stated in the email that it would create an opportunity for parents to share their concerns in a Zoom meeting. (RELATED: California Law Weakening Parental Rights For Kids Seeking Gender Transitions Goes Into Effect)

Boston middle school survey asking students about oral sex, transgenderism prompts parents’ outrage https://t.co/pZgXreAmR9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 21, 2023

The issue has emerged during a time where state legislatures across the country have debated on the content allowed in K-12 schools. Multiple states such as Texas and Florida have passed restrictions which attempt to place restrictions on explicit content in public schools.

Florida’s Department of Education pressured schools to drop the CDC’s survey in February. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz wrote a letter to participating school districts, calling the questioning “inflammatory and sexualized.”

The Eliot School did not return the Daily Caller’s request for comment.