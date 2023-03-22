Doocy Presses KJP On Chinese Energy Company Paying Biden Family Members

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on members of President Joe Biden’s family receiving payments from a Chinese energy company.

A memo released by the House Oversight Committee disclosed that Biden family members received over $1.3 million in payments from Rob Walker, a family business associate, after he had been paid $3 million by a Chinese energy company.

“House Oversight says they’ve got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party, what were they paid for?” Doocy asked.

“Look, I’m just not gonna respond to that from here,” Jean-Pierre said. “We have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue and I don’t know where to even begin to answer that question because again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple years and I’m just not gonna get into it.”

Subpoenaed financial records show that Hallie, James and Hunter Biden received the money from Walker. Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, requested a transcribed interview with Walker in a March 17 letter. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Group Touted Joe Biden In Investment Pitch To Chinese Firm)

Doocy also asked Jean-Pierre about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jianping saying that “change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years.”

“What do you think that means?” he asked.

“You would have to ask them,” the press secretary responded.

Doocy then addressed President Joe Biden statement that the administration must “trust” the Federal Reserve System to lower inflation, and that the government is now saying rate hikes cannot “quell inflation.” He asked why the president still trusts the Federal Reserve.

“They’re an independent agency, the president has always said that he wants them to be independent, he wants them to make sure they have the space to make these monetary decisions. We’re not going to interfere, we’re not going to get involved and I’m certainly not going to comment,” she said.