Gisele Bündchen Sets The Record Straight On Dating Rumors

Recent headlines have linked Gisele Bündchen to her jujitsu teacher Joaquim Valente as well as to billionaire hotel mogul Jeffrey Soffer, and she has spoken out to reveal her side.

Bündchen set the record straight during her March interview with Vanity Fair. She denied being romantically linked to either of the men, and had some words to share regarding those allegations. The Brazilian supermodel said she has friendships with both men but denied dating either of them. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” Bündchen said about the dating rumors.

Gisele Bündchen Denies ‘Absurd’ Report She’s Dating Tom Brady’s Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer https://t.co/pHeOfhkdQB — People (@people) March 22, 2023

The 42-year old supermodel was spotted spending leisurely time with Valente in Costa Rica, which sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Bündchen and Valente were also seen riding horses together and dining with her two children Benjamin and Vivian, according to Vanity Fair. However, Bündchen reminded fans that friendships didn’t equate to a dating scenario.

She told the publication she was spending time with Valente as well as his two brothers Pedro and Gui, and has nothing to apologize for when it comes to seeing friends. The model said she was “so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair. “It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

“It’s like a death and a rebirth.” Gisele Bündchen is ready for her next act—and she’s got some big ideas. In a VF exclusive, the supermodel discusses the end of her marriage, being “blindsided” by FTX, and pursuing la pura vida on her own terms. 🔗: https://t.co/RK4JVlVoyM pic.twitter.com/VTvCY6bVg5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 22, 2023

Bündchen’s rumored relationship with Soffer also left her feeling exasperated by the ongoing chatter that she described as “absurd,” according to Vanity Fair.

The real estate developer and billionaire has been a close friend of Bündchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady for several years, and was formerly married to supermodel Elle Macpherson.(RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Works A Stripper Pole In A Racy New Ad)

The supermodel said she has “zero relationship with him in any way” and expressed her views on rumors of an intimate relationship with him.

“He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend … I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy,” she said. “I mean, puh-leeze.”

“They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money — it’s ridiculous,” she said.

“Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair.