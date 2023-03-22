‘Going F*cking Berserk’: Howard Stern Rips MSNBC For Being Obsessed With Trump

Radio host Howard Stern ripped MSNBC on Wednesday, accusing the network of being obsessed with the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Saturday he would likely be arrested Tuesday following an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump was not arrested, though reports indicate a possible indictment is not off the table. The investigation relates to alleged payouts to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, with authorities alleging Trump falsified business records to reimburse his former lawyer Michael Cohen for paying Daniels hush money.

“I was watching MSNBC … they were going fucking berserk with, you know, Trump potentially being arrested,” Stern told co-host Robin Quivers.

“It’s the same discussion over and over again,” he continued. “They go, ‘It’s very possible that President Trump will be indicted according to—’ … and then they all come on the air and they’re all discussing whether or not Trump’s gonna be indicted. I go, ‘You know what? Why don’t you sit tight and wait and see instead of like, speculating?'”

“That’s right,” Quivers chimed in. “You don’t have to speculate. See, this is what my problem is with those news shows. They treat politics like sports, you know? When something like the Super Bowl is coming up, you have two weeks to discuss what’s gonna happen in the Super Bowl.” (RELATED: Rand Paul Says Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Should Be In Jail)

“Listen, they gotta fill 24 hours a day. They got plenty to do,” Stern responded. “But, you know, it’s crazy. The thing I love is that everyone is talking about Trump, Trump, Trump. And … yesterday was the day he was gonna be arrested, but Trump is the one who said he was gonna be arrested, and they all believe him that he was gonna be arrested.”

“He doesn’t know what’s going on,” Stern added.