‘Angry And Hurt’: Trans Activists Sound Off Against JK Rowling

Two transgender activists and “Harry Potter” fans hit back at J.K. Rowling in the latest episode of “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” podcast series.

The trans activists expressed sympathy for the torrent of online outrage directed at Rowling in previous years. Still, the activists expressed sharp criticism of Rowling’s views, claiming they incite hate and that she doesn’t seem to support trans acceptance broadly.

Natalie Wynn, a popular YouTuber who focuses on politics and culture, spoke in the episode about what it is apparently like to face the same level of intense online hatred as Rowling. Wynn also allegedly endured online backlash from the transgender community. (RELATED: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Breaks Sales Record For Warner Bros. Games Despite JK Rowling Backlash)

“The trans community really turned on me. I remember walking around Baltimore with a hoodie over my head and wearing sunglasses,” Wynn said.

“I think a lot of trans people are living with intense shame and there’s a lot of bitterness, because people feel excluded from society,” Wynn added.

Wynn argued there is a “vindictive impulse” that many in the trans community possess due to feeling discriminated against and marginalized. Wynn also claimed many trans people feel “angry and hurt.”

In a previous “Witch Trials” episode earlier in March, Rowling elaborated on her viewpoints that are critical of the transgender movement, claiming she felt it was important to speak up and that many of her fans are grateful to her for doing so. She said she has listened to the transgender movement and attempted to understand its viewpoint, but still feels it is important to speak her thoughts on the matter.

“I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” Rowling told listeners. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.”

Noah, a young person who transitioned at 13 years old, spoke on the most recent podcast episode and expressed appreciation of some of Rowling’s views.

Noah also discussed having a general level of experience with many mental disorders such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and anxiety. Noah was allegedly brought to a psychiatrist who specialized in “anxiety and gender issues in adolescence,” and the psychiatrist eventually recommended Noah to a gender clinician who ostensibly suggested Noah get on testosterone.

“For a lot of my childhood, it just didn’t come up,” Noah said about the transitioning experience.

Noah also defended Rowling, arguing transitioning might be the right choice for some but not the right decision for everyone. However, Noah claimed Rowling’s commentary could be used to support viewpoints that are “bigoted” or “harmful” to the trans community. Although Noah does not believe Rowling completely correct on trans issues, Noah has hopes the famed author will change her mind in the future.

“I want to believe she has good intentions,” Noah said.