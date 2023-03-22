Petition Fails To Recall Mayor Of Crime-Stricken Blue City After Majority Of Signatures Deemed Invalid

A recall of New Orleans Democratic Mayor LaToya Cantrell has failed due to a large number of petition signatures being deemed invalid, according to The Associated Press.

Most of the petition’s 67,000 signatures were deemed invalid by the registrar, leaving the petition short by roughly 18,000 signatures to recall the mayor, the AP reported. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards declared that just 27,243 were valid, while the petition would need 44,975 to become effective.

“Now, with the divisiveness of the failed recall campaign officially behind us, we must heal and recommit ourselves to working collaboratively to continue the progress we’ve made towards reducing crime, increasing public safety, building a more sustainable and resilient city and creating economic and job opportunities that benefit all of our people,” Cantrell said in a statement provided to WAFB-TV.

The signatures could have been declared invalid for many reasons, like being mislabeled, having signatures dated after the due date, containing wrong or profane information and having duplicate signatures, according to the AP.

According to the governor of Louisiana, the effort to recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell in New Orleans has failed, lacking the verified signatures to proceed. pic.twitter.com/W8fbZ8OwVA — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) March 21, 2023

Cantrell characterized the recall effort as an attempt by the Republican Party to attack a black, female office-holder, according to the AP. She became New Orleans’ first female mayor in 2018, and the city’s residents Belden Batiste and Eileen Carter launched the petition in August – the same year she entered her second term – and submitted their signatures on Feb. 22.

The mayor has presided over several challenges since her reelection, including crime waves, issues with street projects and garbage pick-up, the AP reported. Cantrell has also faced speculation regarding her travel expenses, with the City Council investigating her use of public funds.

“My administration has always remained focused on addressing the real pressing issues that face our city,” Cantrell said in the statement. (RELATED: Dem Mayor May Be Recalled As Murder Rate Soars, Trash Floods Streets)

Cantrell’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.