Swiss Police Blame Horrific Family Suicide On Conspiracy Theories

Police in Switzerland have closed a year-long investigation into a family who committed suicide in March 2022, claiming the deaths were prompted by conspiracy theories.

The family of four included an eight-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, their father and mother and the mother’s twin sister, according to BBC. All five fell from their seventh floor apartment in Montreux, Switzerland, in 2022, leaving no sign that they were considering suicide prior to the event.

The boy managed to survive the fall, but was in a coma for a time afterwards, and though he later made a full recovery, he has no memory of the day of the fall, BBC noted. Forensic evidence from the scene showed there was no struggle prior to the incident, and autopsies of the family members did not reveal any drug use, per the outlet.

Swiss authorities now claim that the mother and her twin sister were deeply involved in survivalist living and conspiracy theories, BBC continued. Police uncovered food, medicines and hygiene materials, all carefully organized and stored at the home, per the outlet.

College Leader, Husband, And Young Child Found Dead On School Propertyhttps://t.co/2B4ywpU3pG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2023

Both women apparently viewed government with suspicion, and police claim that the women raised the children to believe the world is a hostile place, a conviction strengthened by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to BBC.

Devices inside the apartment revealed that the collective suicide had been strategically planned and rehearsed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Gates Claps Back At Musk, Talks Epstein, Vaccines And Conspiracies)

A welfare visit from local authorities prior to their deaths may have been the trigger. Local authorities arrived to remind the father to attend a meeting with regional educational authorities about his homeschooled children. The family did not let the officer inside, and they were dead just minutes later.