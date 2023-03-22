REPORT: Dick Van Dyke Injured In Car Crash

Acting icon Dick Van Dyke reportedly crashed his car in Malibu, California, in mid-March.

Sources within local law enforcement told TMZ that their colleagues responded to a call regarding a single-car incident on March 15. When they arrived at the scene, police found Van Dyke, 97, behind the wheel of his 2018 Lexus LS 500, which had crashed into a gate.

The same sources claimed that the “Mary Poppins” star told the cops that his car slid and he lost control of it before crashing into the gate. The streets in the area were said to be wet as it’s been raining consistently in California for some days.

Van Dyke was bleeding from the nose and mouth, and may have suffered a concussion from the crash, TMZ noted. He was reportedly treated by emergency responders at the scene, and did not want to go to a hospital, so didn’t.

TMZ’s sources stated that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the situation. But the cops have submitted the necessary paperwork to ensure that Van Dyke goes through a retest at the DMV. This decision had a lot to do with his age, as he’ll be 100-years-old in just a few years! Sources also stated that someone picked him up from the scene so he didn’t have to drive home himself. (RELATED: Princess Diana Predicted Her Death, Said Car Crash Would Be Staged)

The crash happened roughly 10 years after Van Dyke survived a fiery car crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway, Fox News noted. Despite his age, the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” legend is still working, having just appeared on “The Masked Singer,” as he’s shared on his social media.