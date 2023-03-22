REPORT: Ken Griffey Jr. Didn’t Sign With Atlanta Braves Because Bobby Cox Didn’t Let Kids In The Clubhouse

Oh, man. This makes me a little sick as an Atlanta Braves fan.

Over a decade ago, one of the greatest baseball players ever in Ken Griffey Jr. was exploring his free agency options on what team he wanted to play for, and it was expected that Griffey Jr. was going to sign with the Atlanta Braves.

Even famous Braves reporter David O’Brien sent out the news.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Ken Griffey Jr., one of only six players to hit more than 600 career home runs, has decided to play for the Braves, a person close to the veteran outfielder and familiar with the negotiations told the Journal-Constitution.”

From that point forward, most people thought that things were done and that Griffey Jr. was going to be an Atlanta Brave. But he instead opted for the Mariners and ended his career in Seattle.

Since then, there’s consistently been chatter about why Griffey Jr. changed his mind, and it continues to this day, but it looks like we might have finally found our answer as former MLB player and Foul Territory’s A.J. Pierzynski claims it was because old Braves manager Bobby Cox had no-kids rule at the clubhouse.

The inside scoop from @aj_pierzynskiFT on #FTLive Ken Griffey Jr. didn’t sign with the Braves because of Bobby Cox’s rule that kept kids out of the clubhouse pic.twitter.com/PjluxmqgY8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 20, 2023

A.J. Pierzynski used to play for the Atlanta Braves, so I can totally see some truth to this, and if it is true … (RELATED: MLB Teams Should Be Lined Up For This Chimp Who Clean-Clocked Somebody Spot On With A Perfect Throw)

I am so gutted as a Braves fan … what could have been.