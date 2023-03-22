Rock Drummer, Son Feared Dead After Disappearing On Kayaking Trip

A rock drummer and his son are feared to be dead after disappearing on a kayaking trip, according to a Tweet from the musician’s band.

Chuck Morris and his son Charley went kayaking March 16 on Beaver Lake in Arkansas and nobody has seen them since, according to KDVR. Morris is the drummer for Denver, Colorado-based band Lotus.

Chuck and Charley left at around 11:00 a.m. and were expected to return at 2:00 p.m., KDVR reported. Police began searching for them at around 4:00 p.m. that same day.

We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck & Charley has moved to a recovery. With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EZ9Z24pcQx — Lotus (@LotusTweets) March 21, 2023

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck [and] Charley has moved to a recovery,” the band tweeted Tuesday. “With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far.”

Officials have found two kayaks and a coat in the water, KDVR reported. The search for the two has been reclassified as a recovery. (RELATED: Two People Die In Kayaking Accident, Toddler Goes To Hospital)

“My hope is that my boys are safe and at peace. I feel the prayers and I feel the love from afar,” Chuck’s wife and Charley’s mom, Jennifer Thompson, told KNWA. “I’m so appreciative of the love and the light that I saw and I see in my husband and son is seen by people across the world.”