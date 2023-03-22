Fan Nearly Dies At World Baseball Classic After Going For Kyle Schwarber’s Home Run Ball

Holy cow! A fan nearly died during last night’s World Baseball Classic (WBC) final!

While the United States trailed Japan 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning of the championship game, Kyle Schwarber managed to pull the Americans within one after hitting a solo home run to right field.

Millions of Americans all over the country blasted off in excitement at the sight, and LoanDepot Park in Miami was no different.

However, things nearly went terribly wrong after a fan stood up to catch Schwarber’s blast.

guy almost risked it all 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZZU8DmBevW — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2023

Holy crap, you talk about scary.

But at the same time, I don’t blame that man for risking it all to get that ball. After all, this is the World Baseball Classic, and it only comes around every four years — and it was six years this go-around because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just imagine if the United States came back and won that game, and Schwarber’s home run ended up sparking that comeback. Given how excited the world got about the WBC, that ball potentially could’ve been worth some money.

I’m just saying: I get why he went for it the way he did. (RELATED: REPORT: Ken Griffey Jr. Didn’t Sign With Atlanta Braves Because Bobby Cox Didn’t Let Kids In The Clubhouse)

But wow, that World Baseball Classic though — it was so much fun.

I know the tournament has been getting hit with criticism because of injuries and all of the blah, blah, blah conversations, but all the players love it, and so do the majority of fans. I say keep it around 100%, and eventually make it the official world cup of baseball. I love this tournament so much.

See you in 2026, World Baseball Classic.