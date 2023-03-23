Anderson Cooper Makes Major Career Announcement

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is set to host a weekly Sunday show beginning mid-April.

Cooper, who hosts the weekday “Anderson Cooper 360,” will begin hosting “The Whole Story” starting April 16, according to Variety. The show is slated to cover single subjects for an hour featuring other CNN journalists.

“Powered by CNN’s unmatched global journalism operation, The Whole Story goes behind the headlines, touching every continent and corner of the planet, as we bring our viewers into the heart of the essential stories of our time,” CEO Chris Licht said in a statement, according to Variety. (RELATED: Past Its Primetime: CNN To Air Interviews And Town Halls In Lieu Of 9 PM Host)

CNN plans to launch The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a 60 Minutes-style show, on April 16 at 8pm, part of its plans for premium programming on Sundays (@bristei / Variety)https://t.co/NMQbqJiSKJhttps://t.co/ULqLoIUzzf — Mediagazer (@mediagazer) March 23, 2023

Cooper’s current producer, Susan Chun, will serve as the executive producer. The first episode is set to focus on the current state of San Francisco with guest CNN anchor Sara Sidney as she works to cover the issues plaguing the city, according to the report. Other episodes are slated to focus on the connection between Johnson & Johnson’s discontinued talc baby powder and cancer. Another episode will focus on psilocybin and its psychedelic powers while another will focus on migrants seeking asylum, according to Variety.

The network has been struggling in recent months to maintain viewership, with Cooper’s show has seen a roughly 38% decline in viewership since last year.