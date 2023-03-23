Video Captures CeeLo Green’s Scary Accident Involving A Horse In Atlanta

CeeLo Green entered a party to pay tribute to Shawty Lo at The Bank in Atlanta on Wednesday by riding in on a horse. He ended up falling onto the floor when the horse’s legs buckled.

Cameras captured the horse slowly starting to lose control of its legs before they eventually gave out. The horse took a few awkward steps. Its legs then sprawled to the side and the animal tumbled, sending Green crashing to the floor face-first. Green hit the floor hard and seemed stunned as he quickly scrambled to get back on his feet.

The room was high-energy and quite dark. There were quite a few people in the room, and it was definitely a party-environment with colored lights bouncing off the walls. The tiled floor seemed to be too slippery for the horse. It was clearly struggling and jolting, seemingly overwhelmed by the number of people and amount of noise in the room.

Handlers attempted to calm the horse but the environment was too over-stimulating and it panicked.

The video shows the artist getting tossed off the horse. In seconds he landed on the tile. The quick-thinking star did get up in record time, but could be heard mumbling “I knew that was gonna happen,” while the camera continued to record. (RELATED: Famous Actress Jameela Jamil Details Her Very Bloody First Booty Call)

Peta has come out swinging against Green, saying, “It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals,” according to TMZ.

They lashed out at Green, adding, “If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA’s hoping it knocked some sense and compassion into him.”

Shawty Lo died in a collision in 2016 and is honored each year on his birthday, March 22, according to TMZ.