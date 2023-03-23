Police Find Dead Body Of Accused Denver High School Shooter In Woods

Police say they discovered the dead body of a Denver, Colorado, teen on Wednesday, who was accused of carrying out a shooting at his high school.

Denver police identified the body as Austin Lyle, 17, after his body was found in the woods near an abandoned car, in a remote mountain area of Bailey, Colorado, around 50 miles Southwest of Denver, The Guardian reported. The small town had been ordered to shelter in place as the FBI and other agencies searched through the forest.

The Park County, Colorado, coroner’s office confirmed the dead body found as Lyle and that he died from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the office’s Facebook page. (RELATED: Texas Father Charged With Murder After Allegedly Choking 2-Year-Old Daughter To Get Phone Password)

UPDATE: A body has been located near the suspect’s vehicle, the identity and cause of death will be determined by the Park County Medical Examiner’s Office. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 23, 2023

Lyle allegedly shot Denver East High School administrators Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair around 10 a.m. that morning, KDVR reported. Lyle allegedly opened fire after they pulled a firearm from his person during a daily pat down as part of the school’s safety agreement.

Law enforcement apparently removed evidence from his apartment. Police did not mention what evidence they may have extracted, according to the outlet.

The wounded faculty members were brought to nearby hospitals, the Denver Police Department tweeted. The hospital dismissed Mason by day’s end, but Sinclair remains in critical condition, KDVR noted.

Lyle reportedly transferred to Denver East following his expulsion from Overland High School after being “disciplined for violations of board policy and was removed from Overland High School,” Cherry Creek Public Schools said, according to KMGH-TV.