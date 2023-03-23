REPORT: DOD Official Reassigned Following GOP Reveal Of Controversial Tweets

A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) administrator for the Department of Defense (DOD) was reportedly reassigned Thursday after Republicans disclosed her controversial tweets.

The administrator, Kelisa Wing, tweeted derogatory statements about white people over the past year. At the request of House Republicans, the Department of Defense opened a 30-day review of Wing over her statements going back to Sept. 19, the New York Post reported.

Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros Jr. said her reassignment was for restructuring purposes rather than “disciplinary action,” according to the New York Post. Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik credited her party for the position switch after they had publicly brought forth the now-deleted tweets.

“I have a feeling that has to do with the fact that we [Republicans] have shined light on this,” Stefanik said.

🚨🚨Biden’s DoD must answer for the radical, woke indoctrination forced on our military schools. I’m working to expose the TRUTH. WATCH👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/NoZ6x0uypR — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 23, 2023

Stefanik read one of Wing’s tweets to Cisneros — who also serves as the chief executive officer — during a hearing Thursday. Cisneros condemned the statements made in the tweets. (RELATED: ‘Not Acceptable’: Rep. Stefanik Asks Defense Official To Read Diversity Chief’s Racist Tweet Aloud, Condemn It)

“I’m so exhausted at these white folx in these PD sessions this lady actually had the CAUdacity to ask if black people can be racist too,” one tweet read, the outlet noted.

The DOD did not initially respond to Stefanik’s letter sent in September but replied after receiving a follow-up letter in November to inform House Republicans the agency was conducting a review, the New York Post reported.

The Pentagon has doubled down on DEI programs and initiatives with calls to “inculcate” diversity programming into the military. The four witnesses at the hearing said DEI has had a positive impact on recruiting, retention and command selection.