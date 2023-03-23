EXCLUSIVE: Josh Hawley, J.D. Vance Among Republican Senators To Speak At Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Event

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Rick Scott of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah will speak at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary leadership summit, the Daily Caller has learned.

The conservative think tank is hosting a two-day event to celebrate its 50th anniversary in April. The celebration will consist of an opening reception, a two-day leadership summit and an evening gala to commemorate the milestone and outline Heritage’s future. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Sued For Refusing To Provide Internal Documents Regarding Prosecution Of Pro-Abortion Rioters)

💡In 1973, when @Heritage was founded, the idea was simple: Empower conservatives and build a battleship to lead a new movement. 📍50 years later, Heritage has inspired a new generation and that battleship—backed by 500,000 members— has scored victories never thought possible. pic.twitter.com/hrnUFEOaqo — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 16, 2023

“As conservatives, we owe so much to the Heritage Foundation and all that they’ve contributed to our cause over the past fifty years. Congratulations to everyone who has taken part in their extraordinary accomplishments. I’m grateful for the opportunity to join you all on this special occasion,” Sen. Vance said in a statement.

Sen. Hawley also touted the impact Heritage has made over the past half century. “Heritage has been doing great things from the start, and I want to congratulate them on their 50th year in action. I look forward to 50 more years of transformative impact,” he said.

The summit will bring conservative leaders together to unite around a shared policy agenda and develop a strategy to defeat the left, Heritage announced in February. Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts will kick off the summit on Thursday, April 20, and it is set to conclude with a speech from Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 21.

“Today as belief seems to be going down, and attacks on religious liberty are going up, the Heritage Foundation is more important than ever to restoring faith in America. I’m proud to partner with and celebrate 50 successful years of Heritage leading the conservative movement,” Sen. Tim Scott stated.

Sens. Lee and Rick Scott offered similar expressions of gratitude for the prominent role Heritage has played in conservative politics since its founding.

“Over the past five decades, the Heritage Foundation has done invaluable work to shape the conservative movement and advance its principles. Their tireless advocacy for limited government, free markets, and individual liberty has been instrumental in shaping the American political landscape,” Lee said in a statement. “I look forward to the continued success of the Heritage Foundation in the years to come.”

“I’m proud to join Heritage as they celebrate 50 great years fighting for Conservative values. Grassroots groups like Heritage help make the voices of Americans across the country heard in DC as we work together to fight for the American dream,” Rick Scott said.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson will deliver the keynote address at Heritage’s Friday evening gala to conclude the 50th anniversary event.