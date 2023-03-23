High School Softball Player Jada Walton Goes Viral After Pulling Off The ‘Look Over There’ Trick Play

Holy cow.

A high school softball game out of Carthage, Texas, is going viral all over the United States after a senior player pulled off one of the craziest (and oldest) trick plays in the book.

The player — whose name is Jada Walton — actually used the “look over there” trick, giving her time to sneak into home plate to score a run for her team.

In the video, Walton is seen running from second base all the way home, and when she gets there, she dodges the first tag from the catcher, which then leads into a stare-off between the two. And that’s when Walton pulled off this finger-pointing madness to score — and lucky for her, it’s March, so perfect timing.

Just check out this insanity:

Carthage senior Jada Walton refused with every fiber of her being to be tagged out at home. pic.twitter.com/pusqLYNFno — Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) March 22, 2023