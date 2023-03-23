Famous Actress Jameela Jamil Details Her Very Bloody First Booty Call

Famous actress Jameela Jamil relayed the details of her very bloody first booty call on the “Today” show March 22, and the story completely stunned the audience and co-hosts.

Jamil said her first time making a booty call ended in a horrifying, bloody mess and wasn’t at all what she hoped it would be.

“I had a man take several steps in my apartment on what was supposed to be my first ever booty call. He collapsed three steps in,” Jamil said on the show. “He broke all of his front teeth, they flew across my apartment. He split his chin open and collapsed, and it’s because he had misused a drug that excites a man’s sausage.”

The hosts of the “Today” show were visibly stunned as Jamil described the details of the story.

“It’s the only way I can say that!” Jamil said. “You know what that drug is, but I can’t talk about it…”

She quickly assessed the shock value of her story by seeing the looks on the judges faces.

“I know you’re never having me back,” Jamil said.

Co-host Craig Melvin asked her how long her date remained knocked out and bloodied on the floor, and the actress admitted he had been there for “awhile.”

“I’ve heard some bad stories, but that’s the worst,” Melvin said.

Jamil corrected him by saying her podcast, “Bad Dates,” contains far more detail and cautioned them she dives into a lot of wild stories on her show. (RELATED: Lucy Liu Reveals She Took Nude Pics Of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Drew Barrymore In Dressing Room)

“I cannot tell you what I’ve heard on this podcast. I stay awake for hours rethinking,” Jamil said about “Bad Dates.”

“It is not safe to listen to with your children, but it is an amazing listen.”

“It doesn’t matter how hot or smart or cool or funny or famous or rich you are, you are never exempt from a terrible date,” the actress said, speaking about the universal nature of her podcast.