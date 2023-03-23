REPORT: Suspect Questioned After Police Swarm Rihanna’s Home

Los Angeles Police were reportedly dispatched Thursday to Rihanna’s residence in response to a call from her security team referencing an alleged trespasser on the property, according to TMZ.

Police discovered a man who had reportedly traveled from South Carolina and walked onto her property without hesitation. The singer’s security team responded immediately and began questioning the man. The suspect allegedly claimed his intention was to access Rihanna’s residence to propose to her, according to TMZ.

Numerous police vehicles reportedly arrived on scene to assess the situation. They reportedly located a male dressed in a Nike hoodie and learned he was seeking the opportunity to get close enough to Rihanna to ask for her hand in marriage. The suspect was promptly detained and handcuffed before being placed in a police cruiser for questioning, TMZ reported.

The LAPD engaged in a lengthy discussion with the suspect about what his intentions were but, despite his unwelcome visit with unusual intentions, it was established he had not broken any laws, TMZ reported.

Police instructed the suspect to exit the property and issued a strict warning to not return, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Surround Billie Eilish’s Home After Prank Call)

It was not immediately clear if Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was home at the time.