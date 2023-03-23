Philadelphia To Offer ‘Pregnant People’ From ‘Certain Communities’ $1,000 Per Month

Philadelphia is gearing up to offer “pregnant people” in certain parts of the city $1,000 per month.

Philadelphia city officials announced the plan Monday, saying that The Philly Joy Bank will provide a monthly stipend for roughly 250 Philadelphians. The public announcement also claims the goal is to reduce the racial disparities in pregnancy outcomes. The statement notably does not use the word “woman,” and uses the term “pregnant people,” which tends to be preferred by cultural progressives.

“Of the top ten most populated US cities, Philadelphia has the highest rate of infant mortality in the first year of life,” the statement reads. “When breaking down the data by race and ethnicity, Black infants in our city are over four times more likely to die before their first birthday than White infants.” (RELATED: Dem Governor Fundraises For ‘Pregnant People’ In Pro-Abortion Fundraising Campaign, Email Shows)

The program will not dictate how recipients spend the funds, giving them total control over what they choose to consume.

“The no-strings-attached is key,” said Dr. Stacey Kallem of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health to Metro Philadelphia, “We are respecting the dignity and autonomy of program participants to use the funds as they see fit to improve their health and the health of their babies.”

The Philly Joy Bank, a program created by the Philadelphia Community Action Network, will administer the funds. The statement said that the William Penn Foundation and Spring Joint Partners contributed over $3 million to support the Philly Joy Bank. To qualify for the program, Philadelphian ‘pregnant people’ must have an income of less than $100,000 and live in one of three designated “low birth weight” neighborhoods: Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion, or Nicetown Tioga.

“It is a new approach helping adults make sure that our youngest residents begin life with all the opportunities they need to thrive,” said Shawn McCaney Executive Director of the William Penn Foundation.