Texas Longhorns’ Bijan Robinson Has His Own Line Of Dijon Mustard In One Of The Coolest NIL Deals You’ll Ever See

The glory of this is so real.

As I was going through the news this morning to see what I wanted to blog about, I came across this mustard called “Bijan Mustardson.” If you have no idea what that is, it’s actually the official gourmet Dijon mustard line of Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson’s gourmet dijon mustard, Bijan Mustardson, is now available to order. Here’s the website.https://t.co/YD9Ko6GqX7 pic.twitter.com/Eaqtp4AGoq — Max Olson (@max_olson) August 19, 2022

Bijan Mustardson (which is an absolutely fantastic name) came out in August 2022, which boggles me how I’m just now finding out about this (and I bet a lot of you are, too). Poor marketing, but what an awesome product, and such a cool NIL (name, image and likeness) deal.

And with the bad marketing, it had nothing to do with this gem of a commercial:

The marketing team should honestly be ashamed of themselves for the fact that I didn’t learn about this until March 2023. That’s seven whole months without knowing about this glorious Dijon mustard! Oh, I’m sorry — Bijan mustard.

Especially when you had tools like this simple yet snazzy website. Check it out (and also be like me and buy some).

Right now on bijanmustardson.com (I still can’t get over how great that name is), they have two options you can choose if you decide to buy some: Two jars for $15.90, or four with the price tag of $31.50.

I personally bought two, and a Bijan Mustardson T-shirt. I couldn’t help myself. (RELATED: UFC Octagon Girls Absolutely Stun While On Spring Break In Mexico)

My wife is right: I’m such a consumer.