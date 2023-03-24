Luka Doncic’s Complaining Lands Him In Hot Water As He’s Fined $35,000 For ‘Inappropriate’ Gesture

The National Basketball Association has fined Dallas Mavericks’ All Star Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture towards referees on Wednesday night.

Doncic was unhappy with the referees for not calling a foul on Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors during the final moments of the game. In a video of the play, Doncic is seen receiving a pass under the basket and missing the point-blank layup underneath the hoop with Green defending over him.

Luka Doncic vs Draymond Green 🔒🔥 pic.twitter.com/nLYSe0WvRq — Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) March 23, 2023

The missed shot gave the Warriors possession of the basketball again and Golden State center Kevon Looney would put the game on ice with two made free throws. Prior to Looney hitting both free throws on the other end of the floor, Doncic would make a money gesture towards the referees for not giving him the foul call. He possibly insinuated that the refs had money on the Warriors to win or had been paid off, NBC Sports reported.

Luka Doncic makes the money sign towards the refs after missing a clutch layup. The Mavericks shot 10 more free throws than the Warriors tonight.

pic.twitter.com/Cw2AuzDgg8 — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 23, 2023

To the surprise of nobody, Doncic was hit with a fine for his gesture.

On Friday, the league announced in a statement that Doncic would be fined $35,000 for “directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NRBUx4popD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 24, 2023

Luka Doncic plays basketball beautifully. I sincerely mean that. There’s nothing that he can’t do on the court at an elite level. His passes are flawless, he can shoot the lights out, he can defend well, the list goes on and on.

With that said, the four-time All Star is gaining the reputation of being a notorious complainer. It seems like every time he doesn’t receive a foul call, he complains to the referees. Any sort of physicality makes him whine. Heck, if a defender breathes on him too hard, he cries. (RELATED: Watch This Brooklyn Nets Fan Get His Heart Crushed By Decisive Game Winning Three-Point Shot)

Below are clips of Doncic taking his complaining way too far.

Luka Doncic needs to cool it down a bit with the constant complaining.pic.twitter.com/ppzNhDCcVp — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧’ 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 13, 2022

OH THE IRONY : Luka Doncic complaining about the refs, this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/zvEpYDDga9 — 🆑EM (Booker Finals MVP) (@Devinl3ooker) September 14, 2022

Doncic has a bright future in the NBA going forward, but if he doesn’t stop complaining about every non-call, I don’t think Dallas will ever win a championship with him.