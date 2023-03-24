REPORT: Famous Director Michael Bay’s Staff Flags Would-Be Robbers

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is reportedly investigating the possibility that burglars targeted the home of famous director Michael Bay.

Law enforcement officials said Bay’s security team noticed some suspicious activity at his home Monday, which led to an unusual series of events, TMZ reported Friday. One of Bay’s employees told police two men buzzed in to Bay’s intercom at his Los Angeles home and told the employee they were city officials intending to check the property’s water meters, the outlet reported. Their vehicle license plates were allegedly registered to New York.

Michael Bay seems to have just gone through a little déjà vu when it comes to shady dudes rolling up to a rich person’s crib incognito — at least that’s what his staff told cops. https://t.co/w3wYSXQg5a — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2023

The employee reportedly felt uneasy about the two men and noticed one of them looked disheveled in his alleged uniform, with his stomach showing, according to TMZ. The men appeared to be surveying the residence and were looking all over the area, which caused further suspicion, the outlet reported.

The employee refused to allow the men access to the property and alerted police to the situation, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Four Pretty Brave Suspects’ Allegedly Stole $30,000 Worth Of Jewelry Right In Front Of Security Camera)

Law enforcement officials said they arrived on-scene believing they were looking into an attempted trespass, but their findings suggested the situation potentially contained an elevated level of risk, according to TMZ. The investigation led law enforcement officers to believe the alleged burglars were scoping the property as a direct target, which prompted them to dispatch detectives to take over the case, according to TMZ.

It was not immediately clear if Bay was at home at the time of the reported incident.