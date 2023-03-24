REPORT: Aspiring Rapper Allegedly Murders Grandparents, Walks Into Psych Ward Covered In Blood

Davionne McRoberts allegedly shot and killed his own grandparents Tuesday night in St. Louis, then walked into a psych ward reportedly drenched in blood, according to TMZ.

The aspiring rapper, who goes by the moniker “Woozy the Goat,” has a small social media following and reportedly took to Facebook to share some horrifying posts before allegedly killing his family, according to TMZ.

“WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y’all don’t believe me? Come show me I’m not god,” he allegedly wrote in one of the posts, TMZ reported. “Hey I really am god truly everyone I’m trying to help you all but I came to terms y’all got too comfy in hell I’m not trying to take peoples money when I say donate to $WoozyTheGoat I’m trying to show y’all new life …” he allegedly wrote in another post, according to TMZ.

BREAKING: A married couple died last night after being killed inside a Troy, MO home. This morning, Troy Police are still searching for a relative, Davionne McRoberts, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. @KMOVhttps://t.co/YoAYxn9hXH pic.twitter.com/cjE4u0rhbs — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) March 22, 2023

McRoberts’ grandparents, Donald and Kathy McRoberts, were killed in their trailer home in the 600 block of Eames Street, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Details surrounding their murder have not been released to the public at this time. Employees of the psych ward reportedly phoned law enforcement when they observed McRoberts apparently covered in blood, according to TMZ.

Twenty-five-year-old McRoberts was hospitalized and placed under police guard on Thursday. Investigators have been working diligently to locate the gun allegedly used to commit this crime, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was taken into police custody at 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the St. Louis News Post-Dispatch. (RELATED: Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Louisiana)

Here is a picture of Davionne McRoberts, posted on Facebook by Troy Police this morning. pic.twitter.com/mQ59i0FlT9 — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) March 22, 2023

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood said murder charges will likely be filed by Friday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wood told TMZ that McRoberts is believed to have suffered some sort of mental breakdown at the time of the murders.