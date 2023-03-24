REPORT: Utah State Football Player Collapses At Practice And Had To Be Revived, Rushed To Hospital

Prayers and positive energy towards this young man.

While Utah State University’s football program was holding a spring practice, a player collapsed on the field and was rushed to a local hospital, according to KUTV.

The report states that the player was instantly assisted by Aggies medical personnel, and had to give him CPR. At least nine first responders reportedly worked on the athlete.

Teammates were seen kneeling while the player was under care.

“A Utah State football player had a medical emergency at practice Thursday afternoon and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital,” said the university in a statement, according to KSL-TV.

The identity of the player was not made public, nor was the status of his condition or the type of medical emergency.

BREAKING: A Utah State University football player was transported to a nearby hospital after collapsing on the field during spring practice.https://t.co/T5N1aBCizS — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) March 23, 2023

It’s getting weird, man. Athletes collapsing on the field has been happening a lot.

We all know the Damar Hamlin situation in the NFL, how the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. It was later found out that he suffered cardiac arrest.

Earlier this month, you had a soccer player in South Africa suddenly die during practice. (RELATED: Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Punches BGSU’s Elissa Brett And Nearly Knocks Her Out (And Now Police Are Investigating)

Then you have this story that I blogged about in February about a high school basketball player dying after suffering a massive heart attack in the middle of a game.

It’s just absolutely crazy what’s going on.