REPORT: Manhattan DA’s Office Receives Envelope With Suspicious Powder Amid Trump Investigation

Law enforcement officials in New York City are investigating after a package containing white powder was delivered to a mail room servicing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appeared to be the target of the package with a law enforcement source reportedly telling Fox News a note stating, “Alvin – I’ll kill you,” was found within. The package was discovered just hours after former President Donald Trump posted a composite picture of himself on Truth Social holding a baseball bat next to the district attorney’s head, The Independent reported.

Bragg is currently presiding over a criminal investigation into the former president over an alleged $130,000 payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Amid rumors that he would be arrested following an indictment, Trump called upon his supporters to protest, going so far as to warn of “death & destruction,” Friday morning.

“Many of us have criticized the reported indictment as deeply flawed and politically motivated,” criminal defense attorney Jonathon Turley, who testified at Trump’s impeachment trials, tweeted. “However, that will be addressed by the courts. The rule of law will be protected by the bench, not the bat, in our constitutional system,” he continued. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: Indicting Trump Has Nothing To Do With The Law. Here’s Why)

In a statement regarding the suspicious package, the District Attorney’s office announced that the envelope was “immediately contained,” NBC News reported. An analysis by the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection concluded that the substance was not hazardous, the outlet continued.

Officials indicated to NBC that the envelope was mailed from Orlando, Florida, on March 21.