Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Bodyguard Poses High-Stakes Challenge To His Attackers

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bodyguard Bam-Bam is challenging the people who savagely beat the artist in an LA Fitness sauna on Tuesday to come for him — if they dare.

Bam-Bam is pushing back against allegations that he played a role in orchestrating the attack against Tekashi by taunting the attackers to come out and fight him. The bodyguard said he was ready to face them four-on-one, but the challenge came with a huge price. “If you lose you die,” he said, according to TMZ.

The Miami-based bodyguard lashed out against trolls that spread rumors suggesting he was somehow involved in the attack. He posted a $10,000 prize if the attackers could beat him in a fight, but offset the winnings by telling them that they would die if they lost the match.

Bam-Bam also posted a note to Bullet Guzman, the man that many Tekashi fans have blamed for the attack. He cleared Guzman’s name by stating he was not among the men that threw “weak ass punches” against the star.

The message was posted to his Instagram story Thursday evening and will automatically delete within 24 hours.

He has actively put a target on himself, and seems to be welcoming a confrontation.

Bam-Bam has been part of Tekashi’s protection team for an extended period of time, but was not with him at the time of this attack, according to TMZ.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was rushed to hospital following the attack and has since been released.