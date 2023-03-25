Kanye West Praises Jonah Hill, Apologizes For Antisemitism After Watching ’21 Jump Street’

Rap superstar Kanye West apologized for his past antisemitic comments and acknowledged that his previous blanket judgments about Jews were wrong after watching a beloved teen comedy.

The music and fashion mogul penned his thoughts on Instagram, stating that watching the movie 21 Jump Street changed his mind about the Jewish community. He expressed remorse about generalizing his personal feelings about a few people to an entire religious group.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” West wrote, “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people” (RELATED: Parler Exposes Its ‘VIP’ Users’ Emails Hours After Getting Bought By Kanye West)

So far, Kanye has made me laugh more than anyone else this year. pic.twitter.com/RvygyNdmog — Harley Morenstein (@HarleyPlays) March 25, 2023

The Graduation rapper also claimed that his Christian faith means he shouldn’t be considered an anti-semite.

“No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew”

He also gave a “thank you” to prolific comedic actor Jonah Hill for his performance in the film. Hill himself is Jewish.

West’s apology was met with relief online, with some of his former fans celebrating that they could indulge in his past creations without compromising their morality.

“I’d like to thank Jonah Hill for making it possible to rock out to the Graduation album again,” professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman tweeted , “I’d like to announce kanye Is no longer antisemetic.”

“Okay guys, we can stream Kanye again,” Maggie Anders, Foundation for Economic Education Content Creator, posted on Twitter.