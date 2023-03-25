Authorities Stop Migrants Who Allegedly Flew Powered Hang Glider Across Southern Border

Authorities stopped two Cuban migrants who allegedly flew a powered hang glider to Key West International Airport on Saturday.

The two migrants were later turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, according to a news release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities apprehended the two migrants without incident.

Migrants land at Key West International Airport: https://t.co/RmY672b0bj pic.twitter.com/Y5D95hcL8g — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) March 25, 2023

Pictures in the news release show what appears to be a homemade powered hang glider.

“Cuban migrants arrive in all manner, typically in makeshift homemade boats,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Adam Linhardt said, according to ABC News. “This is not a typical event, but it’s not completely unusual.”

Two Cuban migrants have landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider, authorities say. https://t.co/DJCjORuNCz — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2023

Migrant encounters at the southern border topped one million in the first five months of the government’s fiscal year 2023. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee that the Department of Homeland Security does not have operational control of the border. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrants Believe The Border Is ‘Open’ Under Biden, Official Tells Congress)

Agents have already arrested 69 individuals on the terrorist watchlist at the southern border this fiscal year as of March 17. There were 98 apprehended at the southern border in fiscal year 2022.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.