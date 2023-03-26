Daily Caller Editor Slams ‘Outrageous’ Attacks On Parents Bill Of Rights

Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese slammed Democrats for opposing the Parents Bill of Rights passed by House Republicans.

Coglianese was part of a panel on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream about the legislation. She began the segment by broadcasting clips of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy describing the bill. (RELATED: House Passes Legislation To Give Parents More Say In Their Kids’ Education)

“House Republicans and Democrats feuding over the parents bill of rights, it’s probably dead on arrival in the Senate. We’re back now with our panel, alright Vince, hearing those two descriptions they sound like two different bills,” Bream said.

“Totally, totally different, and it’s interesting the left is very critical of so-called book bans, the same party that moved to ban “To Kill a Mockingbird,” it’s the same ideology that’s been feeding the effort to censor Roald Dahl’s books and R.L. Stine’s books now,” Coglianese said.

“And the reality here is that the federal government, taxpayers spend 8% of all of the spending on public schools nationwide. And as a result, you have kind of a say in how those operate, and that includes transparency, so the Republicans said this is really basic, if your child can’t read by third grade, the school has to tell you, that’s so important that a child read by third grade. If the teachers have a curriculum, they need to post it, make it available to the parents, and parents need to meet with the teachers at least twice a year. These are very simple expectations, all parents are for it, the idea that you can demonize this bill, I think it’s outrageous because it’s a perfectly good bill and it’s the kind of thing that Americans would expect Congress to do with their money.”

The House voted 213-208 to pass the Parents Bill of Rights on Friday. As part of the legislation, school districts must notify parents about violence on campus and the materials students can access at the library. The bill mandates school districts make parental input into consideration when drafting policies and it requires teachers to host two in person meetings with parents per year.